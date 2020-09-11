The Prime Minister announced on Friday new measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

We “we will stop the epidemic only by being cautious and united”, “tomorrow depends on us, on you”. Prime Minister Jean Castex spoke from Matignon, Friday, September 11, after the Defense Council on Covid-19.

He recalled the French epidemic situation, the need to respect barrier gestures and announced new measures to fight the epidemic. Here is what to remember from his speech.

The virus is circulating “more and more in France”

Jean Castex opened his speech by recalling that the Covid-19 “circulating more and more in France”. He explains that in one week, the incidence rate fell from 57 cases per 100,000 people to 72 cases. “For the first time in long weeks, he continues, we are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations. Everything confirms that the virus has not decreased in intensity, with a still high proportion of the elderly. ” He notes that the virus circulates through young people who are “often” asymptomatic and “which inevitably ends up affecting vulnerable people”.

To fight against the spread of the epidemic, “the simplest and least restrictive solution is to apply barrier gestures”, like the measures of “physical distancing”, he recalls. From now on, 42 departments are placed in the red zone. Jean Castex added that the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, “will resume[it] his regular points “ on the French epidemic situation, as during confinement.

Reinforced screening circuit for priority people

Jean Castex recalled that with “over a million tests per day”, France is “the third country that tests the most in Europe”. A “excellent news”, he congratulates himself, while conceding that “this leads to too long a waiting time”. “ATtender is not serious, he adds, unless you have priority “. “The screening circuit” will be “reinforced for priority people”.

Priority is given to people with symptoms of Covid-19, those who have been in close contact with infected people and healthcare staff. Laboratories will reserve certain time slots for them to be tested. The Prime Minister also announced the recruitment of 2,000 people for tracing cases of Covid-19.

Isolation time reduced from 14 to seven days

The period of isolation is shortened by one week. “On a proposal from the Scientific Council, the duration of isolation will be reduced to seven days, that is to say the period during which there is a real risk of contagion”, said the Prime Minister. A shorter duration, but more controlled. “It is essential that everyone strictly respects this period of isolation, which will give rise to checks”, said the Prime Minister.

A “worrying” development in Marseille, Bordeaux and Guadeloupe

The head of government also considered that the“evolution of contaminations” was “worrying” in Marseille, Bordeaux and Guadeloupe. The Prime Minister therefore asked the prefects of these three zones to make proposals to him. “Until monday” for “additional measures”.

The elderly urged to be “careful”

“We will only be able to stop this resumption of the epidemic by being vigilant and united“, warned Jean Castex. “I ask the elderly in particular to observe the greatest caution in everyday life. Be careful! Be very careful. For a few more months, we must show constant responsibility. Demanding civility”. He also notes that hospitalizations were on the rise again, “with a high proportion of the elderly”.