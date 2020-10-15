Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for further enhancement of the corona test and sero survey. He said that regular and speedy testing facilities should be made available to all at the lowest cost at the earliest.The Prime Minister also emphasized that the country is committed to providing corona screening, vaccine and treatment at an easy and affordable price for all. Calling the PM to constantly monitor the war against the corona virus epidemic and keep preparedness at a high level, the PM instructed the health authorities to increase corona tests and sero surveys.

Presiding over the review meeting on the progress of research and vaccine formulation regarding the corona, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of traditional and therapeutic methods along with frequent and scientific investigations.