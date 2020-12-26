The whimsical president of Turkmenistan assured Saturday, December 26 that liquorice could serve as a remedy against Covid-19, a supposed new miracle recipe touted by this reclusive and authoritarian country of Central Asia which ensures that it is spared from the pandemic.

“Scientists from all over the world are currently researching effective remedies for the coronavirus, carrying out numerous studies, and one of them could be licorice root.”, declared Gourbangouly Berdymoukhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, during a ministerial meeting.

Gourbangouly Berdymoukhamedov assured that “licorice prevents the development of the coronavirus” and “even a low concentration of an aqueous liquorice extract has a neutralizing effect”, without providing any scientific proof to his statements.

Noting that Turkmenistan has “sufficient reserves” liquorice, he instructed the National Academy of Sciences to conduct studies on the supposed beneficial effects of this aromatic plant also present in Europe.

This is not the first time that the authoritarian President of Turkmenistan has called for the use of a medicinal plant to fight a pandemic from which the country claims to be spared. Since March and official recommendations to this effect from Gourbangouly Berdymoukamedov, the population has turned to fumigations of harmal, a plant with a strong odor and supposed medicinal properties, also called rue sauvage.

The Turkmen president, a regular in initiatives to glorify the flora and fauna of this former Soviet republic, had ordered fumigations at the harmal of “systematic way”. The price of the bouquet of harmal has since exploded.