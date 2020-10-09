This little Christmas miracle was made possible thanks to a national lottery, according to the production of “Pantoland”. The shows should start from December 12th.

London pantomimes stronger than the Coronavirus pandemic. These shows, very popular at Christmas in the United Kingdom but threatened because of the Covid-19, will resume in the theater district of London, severely tested by the pandemic.

In these unprecedented times we are delighted to announce the continuation of our annual pantomime tradition – presenting a galaxy of stars in Pantoland at The Palladium, an all-new celebration of festive cheer, charm and campery from 12 December 2020! pic.twitter.com/cdbUxw9nzy – Pantoland at The London Palladium (@PalladiumPanto) October 9, 2020

“Pantoland at the Palladium” will be playing from December 12 for three weeks and more shows are expected in the coming weeks. According to the production of “Pantoland”, the organization of the show was made possible thanks to an initiative of the National Lottery, which will pay for the places left empty to respect the rules of distancing. “Cinderella” is also to be played in Nottingham thanks to to this initiative.

“There is no doubt that producing a show of this magnitude is a risk.“Pantoland” producer Michael Harrison said, “but it’s a risk we have to take“. It is not, according to him, a”solution to the tragic situation“of the sector, it is simply a”Band-aid on the theater’s very large wound, as we hopefully prepare for a full reopening in 2021“.

At the end of September, dozens of clowns, pantomimes and actors marched through central London, in sequined costumes or under extravagant hats, to warn of the situation in the cultural sector, hard hit by the pandemic. 42,000 deaths in the UK, where virus circulation is skyrocketing. To support the sector, the government has released £ 1.57 billion (€ 1.72 billion) to help the recovery of the industry culture.