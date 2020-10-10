A public health survey carried out in May on 135,000 people lists the factors associated with a higher risk of being infected with the virus. Its findings show great social disparities.

Inhabitants of poor neighborhoods or overcrowded housing, caregivers, workers, immigrants: the profiles of the individuals most contaminated by Covid-19 are indicative of the inequalities in French society. This is what shows the EpiCov public health survey, led by the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) * last spring, and published on Friday 9 October.

First lesson of the investigation: very few French people had caught the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus on leaving confinement. Only 4.5% of the population aged 15 and over had antibodies to Covid-19 in May. “We are very far from 60% of collective immunity”, notes epidemiologist Josiane Warszawski, co-director of the survey with demographer Nathalie Bajos. At the regional level, the rates range from 1.5% in Bourgogne Franche-Comté to only 9.2% in Ile-de-France, a territory which was however hard hit during the first wave.

Adults aged 30 to 49 have the highest contamination rates: 6.5% positive against 1.3% in those over 65. “The hypothesis according to which the former, at the heart of working life, may have had more contact could explain these results”, argue the authors of the investigation, adding that“Conversely, the people most at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, and particularly the elderly, have been asked to leave their homes less”.

In the world of work, not everyone is on the same footing. The highest figures are found in the field of health and medico-social. The proportion of positives is 11.4% among healthcare workers, a category that includes medical and paramedical staff, pharmacists, firefighters, first aiders and ambulance attendants. Due to insufficient numbers in the samples studied, the survey does not provide contamination figures for other exposed professions, such as employees of supermarkets or cleaning companies. The study shows, however, strong social disparities in access to teleworking. Thus, half of senior executives practiced telework exclusively during confinement against only 1% of workers.

Another lesson from the EpiCov survey is that contamination rates are particularly high among foreigners: 9.4% of immigrants of non-European origin test positive against 4.1% for non-immigrants.

This disparity is explained by the living conditions of immigrants, which are often less favorable than those of the rest of the population. The authors of the study find that people with an immigrant background “live much more often in high density towns and in overcrowded housing than people born in France to French parents”. However, these conditions greatly increase the risk of contracting Covid-19.

Poor neighborhoods are particularly affected. “Twice as many people living in a priority district of city policy (QPV) are positive than those living in the rest of the territory, with a seroprevalence of 8.2%, against 4.2% outside QPV”, note the authors of the survey. This also applies to overcrowded housing, where the surface area per inhabitant is less than 18 m².

The EpiCov survey finally revives the idea that smokers are potentially less exposed to Covid-19. The positivity rate is indeed only 2.8% in people who smoke daily against 5.1% in non-smokers. “This result confirms the inverse correlation between markers of Covid-19 infection and tobacco consumption, already reported in other studies”, note the authors.

In order to complete the results of this first survey, a second wave of tests must be launched from next week on the same population as that questioned in May. This second part should make it possible to obtain more precise information on the differences in exposure to the virus between professions. It will also determine whether people who have developed antibodies during confinement are still immune to Covid-19. The results are expected at the start of 2021.

* This study was carried out on 135,000 people, including 12,400 tested for the presence of antibodies, between May 2 and 2 June 2020.