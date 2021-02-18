Appointed at the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants to blow a new wind on the multilateral organization and “resist the trend towards protectionism which has grown with the pandemic, so that free trade can contribute to economic recovery“. Starting with the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19: “It is really in the interest of every country that everyone get vaccinated”, she added. Its immediate goals: to ensure that vaccines are produced and distributed around the world, not just in rich countries.

“I think the WTO can do more to help resolve the Covid-19 pandemic by helping to improve poor countries’ access to vaccines” Okonjo-Iweala Ngozi, new WTO director to AFP

A debate is underway on relaxing WTO rules on intellectual property so that more drug manufacturers can make vaccines. Dr Okonjo-Iweala argues for a compromise: “We can license manufacturing to countries so that they can have an adequate supply while ensuring that intellectual property issues are taken into account.” This should allow a more rapid deployment of vaccines. This is already happening with the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is licensed by the Serum Institute of India.

Okonjo-Iweala Ngozi knows the subject well. Until the end of 2020, she chaired the global vaccine alliance, GAVI, which aims to increase access to vaccines around the world.

While the pandemic is the most pressing challenge facing the new WTO director, it is not the only one. For this economist trained at MIT and Harvard, the WTO must tackle its primary goal, that of “to improve living standards” in poor countries, “to create decent jobs for people”. And “trade certainly has a role to play in the recovery” economic after the Covid-19 crisis.

Already before the pandemic, the organization had strayed from its goal, she regretted, citing the example of river negotiations on fisheries subsidies (contributing to overfishing) that have lasted for 20 years. “I think the WTO is too important to be slowed down, paralyzed and moribund”, “This can not go on” she believes.

Officially appointed on February 15, 2021, on March 1, she will take the head of an institution torpedoed in particular by the administration of Donald Trump, openly hostile to the organization and which had blocked the settlement of disputes. An organization also very weakened by the trade war between the United States and China. In the midst of the storm, his predecessor at the head of the WTO Roberto Azevedo had thrown in the towel a year before the end of his mandate.

The new boss of the WTO knows that her job will be difficult and thankless. And she says she is all the more motivated to show the results so that in the future, no one can question the fact of placing a woman in this position. His term of office runs until August 31, 2025.