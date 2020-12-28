In Béarn, a vast gendarmerie operation took place this weekend at the Col du Somport. The police controlled motorists returning from Spain and possibly Spanish ski resorts.

[#COVID19 #Somport ] Controls @Gendarmerie and the border police at the France-Spain border, in the presence of the director of the @ Prefet64, to ensure compliance with the recommendations relating to ski trips abroad pic.twitter.com/RNtpOgYsQE – Prefect of Pyrénées-Atlantiques (@ Prefet64) December 26, 2020

With the acceleration in the circulation of the virus, skiers returning from Aragon are seen as a potential health threat. If some walkers know that it is not advisable to cross the border, others discover it. “They informed us that we should not have gone to Spain because the Spaniards are confined, we are not supposed to return to the country“, reports a motorist gone to buy cigarettes.

To cross the border, lHolidaymakers returning from Spanish resorts must present a negative PCR test dating back less than 72 hours, as indicated by Colonel Régis Lavergne, second in command of the Pyrenees-Atlantiques gendarmerie group.

In the absence of a test, the identity of the persons checked will be sent to the Regional Health Agency. And the prefect can order a quarantine. A decree, published on December 20, 2020, authorizes the prefect to carry out these exceptional checks. In order to limit travel between the two countries, the prefecture has planned other random checks at the border during all the Christmas holidays.

-> To read also: Covid-19: around 200 Britons in quarantine in a Swiss ski resort fled