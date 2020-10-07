new Delhi: To behave appropriately during the Corona crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a mass movement campaign on October 8 i.e. tomorrow through a tweet. This campaign is being started in view of upcoming festivals and winter season.

PM Modi believes that the festive season is coming in the country, in such a situation, more awareness is needed to ensure that the corona cases do not grow.

PM Modi will start this campaign with the aim of encouraging public participation. For this, PM Modi will appeal to people through a tweet to start a low-cost effective campaign with key messages of ‘wearing masks, following physical distance, maintaining hand hygiene’.

After the Prime Minister’s tweet, a corona pledge will be taken by all the Ministries, Departments and State Governments of the Central Government to implement the Integrated Action Plan. A target will be set to limit cases in high-case districts of Corona.

Promotion will be done across the country



Simple and easy-to-understand messages will be broadcast to every citizen. Dissemination will be done across the country using all media platforms.

Putting up banners and posters in public places, connecting activists and beneficiaries of government schemes, hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, engaging the local and national influencers to take the message home, creating regular awareness To run mobile vans, audio messages, pamphlets on awareness, distributing brochures, motivating local cable operators to run COVID messages, coordinated media campaigns across platforms for effective outreach and impact.

Overall, the Prime Minister wants that vigilance and awareness need to be constantly maintained in this festive season so that Corona does not disturb the happiness of the people.

