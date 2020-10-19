new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the program ‘Grand Challenges Annual Meeting-2020’ that Corona has the highest recovery rate of 88 percent in India. Today, we are seeing a decline in the number of daily cases and the growth rate of cases. He said that it happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt lockdown. At the same time, he said about the corona vaccine that our country is on the front in this direction.

Contact tracing started in India correctly

PM Modi said that India was one of the people who encouraged the use of masks. Here the contact tracing work started correctly. Along with this, India was one of them where rapid antigen test was used.

India has strong scientific community

The Prime Minister said that India has a strong scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. He has been India’s biggest asset while fighting Kovid-19, especially during the last few months.

Increase in the number of toilets in India

PM Modi said that we have taken many steps which are contributing to a better health system. This includes adopting cleanliness, improving the number of toilets and cleanliness. It helps the poor and the deprived the most. This reduces diseases.

The PM said that the future will be made from those societies which will invest in science and innovation. However, this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner. One has to invest well in science and innovation beforehand. Only when we can benefit at the right time.

