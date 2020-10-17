new Delhi: PM Narendra Modi today reviewed the status of the Kovid-19 epidemic in the country, distribution of vaccines and preparedness. PM Modi referred to a steady decline in daily affairs and growth rate. He appealed for social distance during festivals, following the Kovid-19 guidelines and maintaining self-restraint.

During this, the Prime Minister cautioned against being lax. He called for continuing efforts to control the epidemic. Like election planning, the Prime Minister suggested to develop such a system of vaccine distribution in which there is participation of every level of government and citizen groups.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that three vaccines in India are in advanced stages of development, of which two vaccines are in phase two and one vaccine is in the third stage. Two all-India studies on the Kovid-19 virus genome show that the virus is genetically stable, with no major changes.

Corona status in india

Let us know that the Corona crisis in India is now seen to be curbed. The number of active cases of corona virus has come down to 8 lakh for the first time in one and a half months. At the same time, 62 thousand 212 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, while 70 thousand 816 patients have also been cured. However 837 patients lost their lives too.

The highest corona cases were coming to India every day till now in the world, but now less cases are coming to India from America. In the last 24 hours 71 thousand 687 cases came in America and 928 died. According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has crossed 74 lakh 32 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 13 thousand patients have died. At the same time the number of recovery cases has reached 65 lakh 24 thousand and the number of active cases has come down to 7 lakh 95 thousand.

Corona virus: Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V approved for trial in India, to test 40 thousand people