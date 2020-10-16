Will Pfizer end up leading the Covid-19 vaccine race? The American pharmaceutical giant plans to request emergency authorization for its vaccine from the American authorities as early as the third week of November, its CEO, Albert Bourla, announced Friday (October 16). This request will be made “assuming the data is positive”, he explained in a letter published on the company website (in English). For now, a trial is underway on over 30,000 participants.

If the clinical trials are conclusive, the Medicines Agency (FDA) will be able to decide on the possible authorization of the vaccine, which must meet three criteria: effectiveness, absence of health risk and the company’s ability to produce it on a large scale. Pfizer believes that thiss three conditions will be met by the end of November.

The United States could therefore have two vaccines ready by the end of the year. The Moderna is also counting on the month of November. President Donald Trump, who is running for a second term, said that a vaccine could be available before the November 3 election.