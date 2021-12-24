The federal government of Peru announced a ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on beaches, rivers and public swimming pools during the year-end festivities of 2021. The objective of the measure is to reduce the rate of dissemination of Covid-19 in the country.

While not prohibiting the access of unvaccinated people to beaches, the government must also limit the capacity of the sites. Another measure already disclosed is the anticipation of the curfew. From 11:00 pm to 4:00 am, on December 24th and 31st, the preventive measure will be carried out.

+Peru accelerates booster dose per omicron variant of covid-19

“For December 25, 26 and 31, 2021 and January 1 and 2, 2022, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages and the sale of food on beaches, rivers and public swimming pools nationwide is prohibited,” the ministry said. of Peru’s Health, published on Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that, on Monday (20), the Health Minister of Peru, Hernando Cevallos, confirmed the detection of 12 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19. A day earlier, the country had counted four cases of the variant. This Thursday (23), the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, said via Twitter that there are 47 confirmed cases in Lima, 10 of which have “direct contact with the initial cases”.

