These lasting symptoms affect both people who have been hospitalized and those affected by a mild form, according to this preliminary Irish study carried out on 128 patients.

Half of participants in an Irish study suffered from persistent fatigue after recovering from Covid-19, regardless of the severity of their infection, according to preliminary findings published on July 30 on the site medRxiv (in English), which will be detailed at the congress of the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases from September 23 to 25.

Of the 128 study participants, 52% reported persistent fatigue when assessed an average of ten weeks after their “clinical cure”, regardless of the severity of their initial infection. These patients, aged on average 50 years, had either been hospitalized (71 of them) or had suffered a mild form of the disease (57). “Fatigue occurred regardless of hospital admission, affecting both groups equally”, explains one of the study’s authors, Liam Townsend, an infectious disease specialist at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Women, who made up just over half of study participants (54%), on the other hand made up two-thirds of those with persistent fatigue (67%). People with a history of anxiety or depression were also more likely to experience fatigue.

For the authors, more research is needed to assess the long-term impact of Covid-19 on patients. “Our results demonstrate a significant burden of post-viral fatigue in people who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection after the acute phase of the disease”, they point out. They advocate a “early intervention” and the use of methods “non-pharmacological” for fatigue management tailored to individual patient needs.