The fight against Covid-19 is also playing out in people’s minds. Scientists call on governments to act against future mistrust of populations in a potential vaccine against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, which could hinder ideal vaccination coverage to fight the epidemic, according to a study published Tuesday, October 20 in the journal Nature Medicine.

In detail, nearly three-quarters (72%) of the 13,400 people surveyed in 19 countries said they would get vaccinated if “a vaccine available against Covid-19 demonstrates its efficacy and safety“, while 14% answer that they would refuse and as many are hesitant.

The acceptance rate varies widely, with three countries below 60%, France (58.8%), Poland (56.3) and Russia (54.8), and three others above 80%, China, Brazil and South Africa.

Gold, “In most of the 19 countries studied, current levels of acceptance of a Covid-19 vaccine are insufficient to meet the requirements of collective immunity”, note the authors of this study conducted in June.

“We have found that the vaccine reluctance problem is strongly linked to a lack of trust in the government.”, comments one of the study coordinators, Jeffrey V. Lazarus, researcher at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal).

According to the study authors, “It is increasingly clear that a transparent, evidence-based policy and clear and precise communication will be required from all stakeholders”, starting with governments.

To conduct effective prevention campaigns, they call “to explain carefully the level of efficacy of a vaccine, the time required for protection (with multiple doses, if necessary) and the importance of population-wide coverage to achieve herd immunity “.