The Minister of Health announced it on Thursday during his weekly update on the progress of the pandemic in France.

Olivier Véran announced, Thursday, October 1, that people declared as risky contact cases and unable to telework will not have a waiting day. “When contacts cannot telework (…), they can benefit from a derogatory work stoppage, an isolation prescription serving as justification to their employer, said the Minister of Health “, he said during his weekly update on the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic in France.

“And to facilitate the prescription of these work stoppages, as of October 3, people called by health insurance because of their risk contact status will be able to make a request themselves directly online via the declare.ameli.fr site. This teleservice, which is easy to use, will allow the dates of the shutdown to be determined and will guarantee that no waiting day will be applied to the person concerned. “

The waiting period had been removed during the state of health emergency, that is to say between confinement and the month of July, but it returned with the end of this state of emergency, on July 11.