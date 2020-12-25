Travelers wishing to travel to Cuba will have to present a negative PCR test dated within 72 hours from January 10, the official journal announced on Friday, December 25. Granma. “All travelers arriving in the country will have to be in possession of a PCR test carried out a maximum of 72 hours previously in certified laboratories in the country of origin”, specified Granma (in Spanish).

The island recorded the record number of 217 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, including 101 imported, i.e. “the highest number of contaminations since the start of the epidemic”, according to the newspaper of the ruling Cuban Communist Party (PCC). This new measure is taken in order to deal with “cases caused mainly by Cubans from abroad”, noted the newspaper.

“Some days we had more imported cases than local cases”, argued the head of epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Health, Francisco Durán, to the press. In the last fortnight, 1,311 cases have been recorded in Cuba, including 838 imported, in particular from the United States, Russia, India, Venezuela and France, according to the official. “There is no doubt that this measure will have its impact”, he assured.

All travelers must currently undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Cuba and then limit their travel while awaiting the result and this will always be the case. Cuba can boast of having controlled the epidemic on its soil, with 10,900 cases including 140 deaths for 11.2 million inhabitants, very low figures compared to its neighbors.