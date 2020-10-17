Reports from corona patients keep causing a stir. One woman told of the course of her infection and made a terrifying comparison.

Munich – “I’m just terrified that the shortness of breath will come back, that I will suffocate in my sleep – just as I almost suffocated in the spring,” said the 56-year-old Christine Muzel, who is one of the almost 284,000 people in Germany, the one infection survived the coronavirus *. While Germany threatens to slip into a second coronavirus wave * and the number of cases has reached a new record, Christine Muzel should Infection nightmare already be over. But in a conversation with FOCUS Online she makes it clear with terrifying words that there can be no question of it.

Coronavirus in Germany: Covid 19 patient tells of traumatic experience

“I know it sounds absurd. But for me the virus is still there, ”said Christine Muzel. It pursues them. On March 20, Muzel came home from work in the evening and instead of spending the rest of the day with her daughters and grandson as usual, went to bed. 40 degrees fever and a strange feeling in the lungs would have plagued her, which she describes as a “balloon from which more and more air is gradually taken out”.

The next morning she didn’t have any complaints can complain more. One day later she had hers Lost sense of smell and taste – one of the typical corona symptoms *. Muzel settled on that Coronavirus test, but the result fell according to the report negative and the family doctor diagnosed pneumonia over the phone.

Coronavirus: “I really thought I had to suffocate now” – high-risk patient talks about infection

“The real hell” only started when she was lying alone in her bed at night. “Imagine taking a deep breath and instead of fresh air in your lungs you just feel fire. They gasp for air, scream inwardly with desperation, but nothing helps. ”It is the worst feeling one could have as a person. “I really thought I would have to suffocate now,” said Christine Muzel, who subsequently spent three weeks at the hospital spent.

The fear of not being able to breathe again is there every day, she only sleeps while sitting. “Once you’ve noticed that, you can’t get it out of your head,” said the 56-year-old, who through her Asthma disease to Corona risk group counts. A short time later, her hair fell out, she was still not fit and plagued by nightmares. A frightening comparison sums up the severity with which the coronavirus * hit her: “Seven years ago I was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “That was nothing against Corona.” * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network (mbr)

