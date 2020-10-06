Tuesday, October 6, in the evening, the hour of the last drink has arrived for the Parisian bars. At 10 p.m., they had to lower the curtain, following the measure taken by the authorities, Monday, October 5, to contain the Covid-19 epidemic. The decision divides the clientele, especially the students. “We understand, but we enjoy the last drink before going home”, explains a young woman. “It’s a little absurd, because we know very well that we will see each other next door, even if we do not go to bars”, pleads for her part another young client.

The manager of a bar is worried. He fears a long-term closure, beyond the 14 days announced. “If it continues, it will hurt our company. As a manager, it’s very hard”, explains Slaouti Morand, from the bar La Cordonnerie. With a bar for 2,000 inhabitants in the capital, the profession fears a new economic disaster.

