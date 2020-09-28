September 28 is a special day for all Parisian bars. From this day, the doors of the bars will be closed at 10 p.m. instead of 2 a.m. Customers are there for their coffee but at the table, the new restrictive measures go wrong. “Why close establishments at 10 p.m. Why not 9 p.m., 11 p.m.? Does the virus not come out until 10pm? I do not know“, quipped a customer.”People will meet in other structures or in their homes, and this will not prevent regroupings“, indicates another customer.

“I find that unfair. The subways are crowded, we can go to the supermarkets… We all stick together, but we are always shownt “, estimates Laetitia Bras, a bar manager who makes the majority of her receipts in the second part of the evening. All the bars in the enhanced alert red zone which only have a liquor license will close at 10 pm.