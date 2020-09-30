Paris isit in the scarlet area? “Two of the three indicators that define the maximum alert zones have exceeded the thresholds set by the authorities in Paris“Saada explains Soubane, live from the Ministry of Health in Paris Tuesday, September 29. The journalist from France 2 explains that “the overall incidence rate, i.e. the number of patients per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 259, while the alert was at 250“.

This rate reaches 132 among 60-69 year olds in Paris. Here again, it is well above the threshold of 100 set for this population. Finally, “24.4% of resuscitation beds are occupied by Covid-19 cases“, according to Saada Soubane. A worrying situation, even if it is the only criterion below its emergency stop. Paris is therefore close to maximum alert. Two areas are already there: the metropolis Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe.

