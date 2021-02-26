It passes or it quacks. And in this case, that quack. The town hall of Paris tried a blow, Thursday evening. Only a few hours after Jean Castex’s announcements, including those to place all the departments of Île-de-France on surveillance for a probable local confinement at the weekend, the capital cut down its cards. Deeming the Prime Minister’s proposals insufficient, the First Deputy Emmanuel Grégoire defended on France Info a strict confinement of three weeks, schools included, on the scale of Paris. Goal : “Have the prospect of reopening everything” then and avoid ” the current situation “ under curfew, “The worst because they are half measures with bad results”.

Questioned on the territorial aberration which would consist in confining Paris and not the rest of Île-de-France (given the daily flow of workers in the region), the elected socialist then specified that this “Would only make sense at the level of Ile-de-France”, what “Implies a broad dialogue in the days to come”. Before tempering his enthusiasm the next day, relegating the measure to the stage of ” hypothesis “. Cited by Europe 1, Anne Hidalgo’s staff and her allies within the majority have also distanced themselves from the idea. Relatives of the city councilor evoke “A poor translation of the state of the mayor’s reflection”.

The sequence therefore ends in sausage water. Not without having succeeded in annoying many local elected officials in the process. Their criticism: that Paris has made its big announcement in its corner, in fact involving the other players in the region, but without warning them upstream. Valérie Pécresse, who makes no secret of her enmity with Anne Hidalgo, has declared herself “Ready to study with the government any additional restriction measure” while specifying that “You need a regional vision to be effective”. A way for the president (Libres) of the Île-de-France region to indicate to her possible rival in the race for the Elysee that it is not Paris that must decide. And that the interlocutor of the region remains Matignon and not the Town Hall …

Stéphane Troussel, president (PS) of Seine-Saint-Denis (among the most affected departments in France) also warned, on RTL: “I don’t want us to rush headlong towards a radical solution, of which I know the economic and social damage, without having tried everything”, he insists, especially denouncing the lack of tests and vaccine doses in his territory.

“I do not see any other solution to get by than the acceleration of the vaccination, abounds Christian Favier, communist president of Val-de-Marne. He was not contacted by Paris either and discovered Emmanuel Grégoire’s proposal through the news. ” I understand the desire to have stronger measures than those of confinement at weekends, adds the elected Communist, but I have reservations about local containment, even region-wide. “

The hypothesis of strict containment is in fact part of the so-called “Zero Covid” strategies which consist in closing borders and restricting internal circulation to eradicate the virus. They have certainly been applied successfully in New Zealand or South Korea, but they are island and peninsular states that cannot be compared to a crossroads region like Île-de-France. An average of one million people pass through the Ile-de-France stations every day, many of them from outside the region. Localized containment would therefore only be successful if the region is sealed off … or the system is extended nationwide.

“This illusory proposal is just a com game and one-upmanship vis-à-vis Macron!” Danielle Simonnet, counselor (rebellious France) from Paris, gets angry. The one who is also coordinator of the Left Party thus accuses the socialist majority of being “Unable to think of alternatives to confinement”. It refers to the proposals of the IF, among which a reduction in face-to-face working time with half-day shifts, and an organized requisition of hotels to allow voluntary patients to isolate themselves and avoid contaminating their family circle.

Much ado about not much, then. Especially in terms of health the last word goes, as every time for a year, to the government, which does not make much of the Parisian proposals. “It’s nonsense”, bluntly dropped Jean Castex, questioned about this announcement during a trip to Nantes. A “Consultation” must be held with the Region and the other elected officials of Ile-de-France. The department presidents begin discussions with the prefects on Monday. The decision should be made from here ” next week ” according to the Prime Minister.

Cyprien Caddeo