The capital and its inner suburbs have “crossed the three thresholds which may correspond to the maximum alert zone” of circulation of the coronavirus. A stadium synonymous with radical restrictions such as the total closure of bars, restaurants and other activities.

A week after a contested turn of the screw, Olivier Véran wanted to be reassuring, Thursday, October 1, during his weekly press conference on the progression of Covid-19 in France. “We have learned to struggle collectively”, underlined the Minister of Health, who highlighted the efforts made to limit the contagiousness of the coronavirus. “Where, in the spring, 10 patients were going to infect 30 people at the end of a week, 10 patients contaminate 13 [aujourd’hui]”, he indicated.

He did not make any significant announcements but granted a reprieve to Paris and several metropolises, which could meet the same fate as Marseille and switch from the week of October 5 to the maximum alert zone if the progression of the virus does not weaken. not. Here is what to remember from this speech.

Paris and its inner suburbs tick the criteria of “maximum alert”

In the Parisian metropolis, the Minister of Health notes a “degradation” indicators. Paris and its inner suburbs have indeed exceeded the criteria for establishing an area on “maximum alert”.

First criterion: the incidence rate, ie the number of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, which must be greater than 250 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the case for the metropolis of Paris, which exceeds 259 people infected. Then, the incidence rate among those over 65, the most vulnerable population, must exceed 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It now reaches 132.9 cases among 60-69 year olds in Paris.

Finally, the third indicator: more than 30% of resuscitation beds must be occupied by patients with Covid-19. This is also the case since “patients with Covid in intensive care vary between 30% and up to 35% in places”, said Olivier Véran. This last threshold has been crossed “for a few hours”, specified the minister, and “will have to be confirmed in the next few days”.

If this were to be confirmed, we would have no choice but to place Paris and the inner suburbs on maximum alert, starting on Monday.Olivier Véran, Minister of Health

Olivier Véran mentions measures such as the “closing of bars” and the invitation to stop participating in family celebrations or parties. “We will re-examine the indicators on Sunday with the mayor of Paris and all the elected officials concerned, and if the dynamic has not changed (…), we will take together, from Monday, the necessary measures.”

The situation worsens in Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne

In five metropolises, “the evolution is very worrying”, said Olivier Véran. These are Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne. In each of these areas, the incidence rate increases sharply, as does the positivity of the tests.

In Grenoble (Isère), the saturation of intensive care beds is reaching “26%, just like in Lyon”, said the Minister of Health. In Saint-Etienne (Loire), “The incidence rate is increasing and we also observe 26% of occupancy in intensive care by patients with Covid-19”.

Olivier Véran wanted to “insist on consultation with local elected officials (…), in conjunction with the prefects”. He indicated that “mayors of the major cities most affected [avaient] been received by the Prime Minister this morning “ and they “[étaient] fully aware of the gravity of the situation “.

Encouraging signs in Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille

“Your efforts must pay and your efforts will pay”, hammered Olivier Véran. As a sign of encouragement, the minister referred to the cases of three metropolises among the seven classified since last week in enhanced alert zone.

The Minister notes a “improvement in Bordeaux, Nice but also in Marseille”, where the “level of circulation of the virus is still very high, too high” But “you have to take the signs of hope when they come, it’s a encouragement to continue, an encouragement to keep “, he added.

The minister defended himself from any differential treatment between the capital and Marseille, noting that the Marseille city had exceeded the thresholds longer than Paris when it was placed on “maximum alert”.

A new protocol considered for restaurants

Catering professionals will propose reinforced health protocols, which could, if validated, allow establishments to stay “all or part” open even in areas of maximum Covid-19 alert, said Olivier Véran.

“The government will in the coming days examine the proposals made to it by representatives of the catering sector and study possible rules that could allow restaurants, including in high alert zones, to remain fully or partly open. , but with reinforced sanitary rules “, said the Minister of Health at a press conference.

If these new rules “seem to us sufficiently robust, protective, controllable, they will be submitted to the High Council for Public Health, and if they were validated, they could then apply to all zones of maximum alert”, he added.

This could thus apply to the metropolis of Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe, already today on maximum alert and where restaurants are therefore closed. But also in Paris and its inner city.

The upcoming arrival of antigenic tests

The Minister of Health indicated that antigenic tests would be deployed in the coming days, in particular for “symptomatic patients”. These tests, which work “somewhat on the same principle as pregnancy tests”, will be available “gradually”.

Olivier Véran recalled that the “screening do [pouvait] not on its own to combat the circulation of the virus. It is also necessary to isolate infected people and contact cases “.

He took stock of the testing strategy implemented on French soil. “More than 13 million PCR tests have been carried out since the start of the epidemic in France”, he said, and “since August, more than a million tests per week” have been done. Among the positive cases detected, “75% are asymptomatic”. In total, “more than a million contacts have been contacted and alerted by health insurance”, added Olivier Véran.