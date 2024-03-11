WHO declared the end of the public health emergency due to the disease in May 2023; Brazil records increase in cases

The covid-19 pandemic turns 4 years old this Monday (11.mar.2024). The characterization of the disease was decreed for the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2020. At the time, the level was determined by the fact that the virus had spread worldwide, spreading in several countries and affecting a large number of people.

When Covid was classified as a pandemic, 4,291 people had already died from the disease worldwide. After 4 years, the virus has killed more than 7 million people. The worst years for mortality were 2020 and 2021.

On May 5, 2023, the WHO declared the end of the covid pandemic health emergency, which had been in force since January 2020. At the time, Tedros Adhanom, director general of the agency, said that the decision did not mean that the disease was over.

Despite the end of the public health state of emergency, the WHO never declared the end of the pandemic. He also never made predictions about when this might happen.

INCREASE IN CASES

Brazil reaches 4 years of pandemic with a growing number of cases in recent weeks. According to data from the Ministry of Health, From February 25th to March 2nd, the country surpassed for the 2nd time the mark of 70,000 new cases in a single week in 2024.

In the same period, 253 people died from the disease. In total, there have been 710,427 deaths in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 38,592,310 Covid diagnoses were confirmed in the period.

Under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks.

The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimize” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to the Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).