The UN Normal Meeting has acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic as one of many best challenges within the historical past of the group. That is acknowledged in a complete decision on the built-in struggle towards the pandemic. RIA News…

169 states voted for the decision. The USA and Israel opposed it, Ukraine and Hungary abstained.

The doc says that the UNGA expresses deep concern over the rise in discrimination, incitement to hatred, racism and xenophobia related to the epidemic. The authors demand to struggle this.

The group additionally referred to as on governments and civil societies of nations to reply within the context of the struggle towards the pandemic. This contains strengthening well being and social assist techniques.

As well as, the doc says about the necessity to present all states with unhindered well timed entry to high-quality diagnostics, therapeutic brokers, medication and vaccines to fight coronavirus an infection.

Earlier, the UN revealed a report on the influence of the epidemic on life in massive cities. In response to the doc, the excessive dying price from the illness is related to poor air high quality. On the similar time, the group famous that the air grew to become cleaner in the course of the pandemic, and greenhouse gases grew to become much less. UN representatives confused that if extra measures will not be taken to guard the atmosphere, the optimistic impact will solely be momentary.