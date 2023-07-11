Michael Wilson was hopeful when he listed his three-bedroom home for sale: More than a dozen potential buyers turned up to view it. But a year or so later, the property is still for sale. One offer after another fell apart because prospective buyers couldn’t sell their homes.

Welcome to New Zealand, one of the world’s most troubled housing markets. Over the past 18 months, homeowners and investors have lost billions of dollars in wealth after prices that soared during the pandemic began to plummet as mortgage rates also rose.

“If we had put it up for sale, say, two months earlier than we did, it literally would have sold the next day,” Wilson said.

He and his wife, Jade, may have finally found a buyer for their three-bedroom home in Te Awamutu, a pretty North Island town of 13,000. But if they’re lucky, they’ll get about 15 percent less than they were originally looking for.

The impact of the pandemic on jobs, wages and living conditions caused a yo-yo effect in housing markets in many countries, including Sweden, Great Britain, Canada and Australia. Few places have seen such an ups and downs like New Zealand, which fell into recession last month.

Property in New Zealand has traditionally been expensive and scarce. During the pandemic, as people took advantage of low mortgage rates and loosened credit rules, home prices soared nearly 50 percent.

Since November 2021, after New Zealand’s central bank launched one of the most aggressive rate-tightening cycles in the world to combat rising inflation, prices have plunged 17.5 percent, wiping out more than $6 billion. in family wealth. Home sales fell to a record low in the three months ending in December, and homes now take an average of 47 days to sell.

Despite relatively low wages and large tracts for a population of 5 million, a shortage of construction, coupled with low borrowing costs, meant buyers had a long time to be willing to pay for poorly built older houses.

Since the early 1980s, construction in New Zealand has lagged behind population growth, after new zoning laws and high construction costs limited development.

The houses are among the most expensive in the world, with a median price of NZ$780,000, or about $480,000, compared with $407,000 in the US, Redfin reported.

“You have a large number of people living hand-to-mouth, seeing a huge amount of their take-home pay eroded by housing costs,” said Chris Bishop, a member of Parliament for the center-right opposition National Party.

At the end of 2021, New Zealand’s two main political parties signed legislation making it easier for three-story buildings to be erected in central areas of cities and towns, to prevent large horizontal sprawl.

However, Christopher Luxon, the leader of the National Party, said in May that he intended to return to a model in which many houses are built on former farmland on the outskirts of cities.

Meanwhile, homeowners are doing what they can to deal with the troublesome mix of higher mortgages and falling prices.

Lisa Lamberton has just sold her Whanganui City home and is moving further north to be closer to her family. She is philosophical about paying higher rates.

“When you own a home, at some point the rates are not going to favor you,” said Lamberton, 42.

Natasha Frost

The New York Times