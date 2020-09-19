On Friday, the High Authority for Health issued a favorable opinion for the use of saliva tests in certain very specific situations. They are less precise but less painful to pass than the nasopharyngeal tests already used.

Coronavirus screening tests are at the heart of the concerns in this return. As the queues in front of laboratories and the delays in receiving results grow in sometimes worrying ways, several new methods could expand the options available, and help solve this complicated equation.

>> Covid-19: follow the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic in our direct

Friday, September 18, the High Authority of Health (HAS) issued a favorable opinion for the use of saliva tests, while reserving them for symptomatic people – for others, it is not considered effective enough. Franceinfo summarizes what we know about this new technique that you may discover in a few weeks.

How are these saliva tests performed?

As the name suggests, these tests use saliva rather than a sample taken from the nose. Two methods are possible: sampling saliva with a pipette or spitting into a tube. “It’s not complicated. You have to try to cough a little and collect as much saliva as possible”, said the president of the HAS on Friday, Dominique Le Guludec. However, the sample analysis technique remains the same as for RT-PCR tests.

What are their advantages over nasopharyngeal tests?

Those who have already had a nasopharyngeal test will be happy to know that one can be tested without going through the unpleasant swab at the back of the nostril. A method whose “invasiveness limits its acceptability by patients, especially in the event of repeated testing”, explains HAS in his opinion. Saliva tests have the advantage of being “completely painless” to spend. Dominique Le Guludec also recommends that they be used “in priority to those for whom the test in the nose is difficult”, especially children, the very old or those with mental health problems.

More generally, saliva tests are easier to perform and do not require specific training, unlike handling of the swab. They will thus be available in pharmacies and the sample can be taken by the patient himself. It will then be necessary to deposit its tube in a laboratory. But this will make it possible to dodge the queues in front of the screening places, so to set up “a simpler strategy”, estimated the President of the Scientific Council, Jean-François Delfraissy, before the Senate on Tuesday.

And their drawbacks?

The analysis of the sample collected is done in the same way as that of the screening tests by the nose, in the same laboratories, on the same machines, with the same reagents. This novelty will therefore not change the time required to receive the result, nor the congestion complained of by many laboratories.

Questions also arise about the reliability of these saliva tests. In its opinion, the HAS notes, without giving an exact figure, that their sensitivity “is less” to that of nasopharyngeal tests. An observation that is based on several studies, including one carried out in Guyana, explains the document. Regarding asymptomatic people, three out of four cases pass through the cracks, explains the instance. Reason why nasopharyngeal tests remain “the benchmark tests” to his eyes.

Who are they intended for?

The HAS only formulates recommendations, which we do not yet know if they will be followed. In any case, she considers that the use of saliva tests “could be indicated” for patients “symptomatic”, But “not hospitalized”. And in particular those for whom a nasopharyngeal swab “is hardly or not achievable”.

On the other hand, they are not recommended by the HAS for screening asymptomatic people, given the large number of false negatives when they are used on these patients.

HAS also explains that the strategy for using saliva tests will have to take into account the reliability of a third method, antigenic tests, the performance of which it is currently studying. Faster, the latter are, on the contrary, authorized for the moment only for people who have no symptoms and are not contact cases.

When will they be available?

The opinion issued by the Haute Autorité de santé is an important step, but the Health Insurance has yet to decide on the conditions under which these tests must be reimbursed or not. The government has not yet authorized them, and has not indicated whether all HAS recommendations would be followed. Their availability will therefore not be immediate. Tuesday, Jean-François Delfraissy, President of the Scientific Council, told the Senate that they would be “set up very probably quite late September or early October”.