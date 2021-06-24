More than 60% of patients who contracted Covid-19 continue to experience fatigue a year later, according to a study by a team of Spanish scientists, cited by the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’.

The work is being carried out by researchers and doctors from Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) and Complutense de Madrid (UCM) universities, who have evaluated patients admitted to five hospitals in the Spanish capital, following them for a year since they were discharged from the hospital.

The results, published in ‘Lung’ magazine, show that 61.2% of those involved continue to manifest fatigue a year later, 23.3% report “shortness of breath”, 6.5% of patients still suffer from chest pain and 2 .5% continue to cough.

“These results indicate that a proactive follow-up should be carried out in all patients who have suffered from the disease, as a significant proportion have persistent symptoms, which must be evaluated and monitored”, said César Fernández de las Peñas, professor of the Department of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine at the Rey Juan Carlos University, cited by ‘La Vanguardia’.

In another study conducted by the same team, it was found that 70% of patients suffer from some symptom “post-Covid”, revealed the Complutense University of Madrid, in a statement released this Wednesday (23).

To carry out the research, a sample of 2,100 patients was selected, of which 1,950 participated, 47% women, with an average age of 61 years. The most common symptoms of covid-19 in these patients were fever, shortness of breath, and muscle pain.

“Our objective is to determine and identify possible risk factors and subgroups of patients susceptible to the development of post-covid symptoms”, explains Juan Torres Macho, researcher at the Complutense Department of Medicine and co-author of the work.

