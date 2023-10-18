Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 11:11

A school and a daycare center in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo, had classes suspended on the morning of Tuesday, 17th, after an outbreak of covid-19 was recorded among students and staff. The decision was made one day after the return of classes at another teaching unit in the municipality that had been closed for the same reason.

The Municipal Department of Education said that the suspension will be maintained until Friday, the 20th, at the Lions Clube school and the linked daycare center Joana Maria do Nascimento, located in the Ivoty neighborhood.

Students will return next Monday, the 23rd. During this period, the teaching units will undergo a cleaning process.

In total, there were 16 confirmed cases, including 11 students and five employees. The cases are monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance team and there are no records of serious cases, according to the city hall.

The two units have a total of 337 students enrolled. “The municipal administration, through the Department of Education, continues to take all measures to guide parents, students and employees, as well as encouraging vaccination against Covid-19,” he said.

Last week, the Shirley Mariano Estriga school also suspended classes to disinfect the unit, where nine positive cases of covid-19 were confirmed. Classes resumed on Monday the 16th.

The city hall reinforces that vaccination against Covid-19 in Itanhaém is available in all Family Health Units, which are open from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 4pm.