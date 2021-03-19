Last Monday night, Sarmiento suffered the worst defeat in its history in Avellaneda against Independiente. The 6-0 seemed to be the worst thing that could happen in the mind of any Green fan: however, a new bad news fell in Junín in the last hours: thirteen cases of Covid-19 between the staff and the coaching staff.

The first to make themselves known were those of Mario Sciacqua, the team’s coach, and Manuel Vicentini, archer and captain. Then the club reported eleven new cases. Among the players: Federico Mancinelli, Yamil Garnier, Facundo Castet, Yair Arismendi, Manuel García, Sebastián Rincón and Claudio Pombo. In addition, the coaching staff: Mario Rodríguez, Federico Quinteros, Osvaldo Cisneros and Néstor Herrera

According to the club, all are already fulfilling the corresponding isolation in accordance with health protocols. The leadership confirmed that the match against Falcon will be played and there will be no procrastination.

Sarmiento will face Defense and Justice this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and for now the team is unknown.

It should be remembered that the former Boca goalkeeper had already gone through a similar situation in the previous debut against Vélez, but that he did not get over the scare, since at that time the test carried out gave him negative. This time, he did not run with the same luck and in Junín they cross their fingers.