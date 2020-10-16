Today, the coronavirus is the rhythm of people’s lives. Are the measures taken the right ones? “If I reason as a physicist, I say that the virus is not yet known, we don’t know how to treat it, we don’t have a vaccine, so what do we do? protect yourself and not catch it. When we didn’t have a mask, we were confined, now it’s a little months, heavy “, recognizes Catherine Bréchignac. Only a vaccine will be able to “save” us? “There are lots of things, vaccines, antivirals, but for the moment we don’t have any. It should be a more or less rapid solution”, adds Catherine Bréchignac.

In his book of Sardines and diamonds, the usefulness of order and disorder, Catherine Bréchignac delivers an almost philosophical look at science. When we go deep, we can find an order. For her, the virus is breaking into our societal order and creating a mess. “It is inherent to see order and disorder. Life would not exist without order, but neither would it exist without disorder. Order is in a way the skeleton, and disorder, movement ( …) The two are linked, are useful, very important. In the current era, with the Covid, it is a disorder that will be very useful for the future because History always repeats itself “, describes the scientist.