A year that feels like an eternity. On January 23, 2020, a metropolis of 11 million inhabitants was the first to fall into an era of uncertainty. Wuhan, the eighth largest city in China, then saw its roads, airports and train stations close and held its breath. PLaced under a bell, the capital of Hubei province attracted all eyes and worried, just like the mysterious virus behind this measure which appeared to be radical.

Almost a year later, these words and images are familiar elsewhere in the world. But as Europe once again tightens its measures to deal with a potential third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, the situation in Wuhan is surprising: no curfew or confinement has hampered the city for several months already . Franceinfo found residents of the metropolis, who confided their concerns a year earlier, to find out what has become of them. They are coming back for us on this extraordinary year.

Long deserted, the avenues and streets of the sprawling metropolis are once again the scene of the ballet of workers and students. Since last spring, James *, a Gambian student, was able to leave the cramped room in which he was confined. “In April, we had the opportunity to return to university to continue our studies”, he tells franceinfo. He who had barely returned to the capital of Hubei almost a year ago has never left it. The lifting of confinement at the beginning of April marked for him the beginning of a renaissance in this very cosmopolitan city which, before the crisis linked to the coronavirus, attracted many foreigners. “Everything has improved since April. Everything is back to pretty much normal now”, he rejoices. “People get together, have parties together without wearing a mask”, exclaims the student, “but the vast majority are very careful and wear it “. He is one of them.

The young man even moved to a more spacious apartment. “The only negative point is that I cannot travel. I cannot leave the country”, he explains. “A lot foreign students have left China and cannot return even if they wish. I would have liked to go see my family, but I can’t. “

Irfan, Malaysian engineer based in China, has also fallen through the cracks. While he had joined his family in Malaysia just before confinement, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year celebrations, he was able to reach the capital of Hubei after several PCR tests and a strict quarantine.

Neither he nor James have caught the “Wuhan pneumonia”. But the Gambian student remains marked by the first months of the epidemic: “In February, I started having serious insomnia. I was very stressed and couldn’t sleep, so I had to go to the hospital,” he recounts. “It was complicated because I was a black patient. When they saw me, they thought I was a foreigner and panicked. They thought I was probably infected with Covid-19, even though I did not come to consult for that. ” This mistrust of foreigners spread later, he observed. Wuhan people, usually open and benevolent, have turned in on themselves, he said.

This fear of the other, Xiao * experienced it, but elsewhere in China, he who travels across the country for his work. He could observe a difference: “Now that the epidemic is stable, there are many more people who agree to talk to me and are curious to know what happened in Wuhan. But this year has been complicated. We have often been isolated and discriminated against. . Sometimes the authorities did not recognize the tests carried out in Wuhan, asked me to carry out another test.

Zhangyi * for his part dwells on the economic consequences of the epidemic: “20% of stores have closed their doors and if the life of the inhabitants has largely recovered, the price of food has doubled. “ “AT Wuhan, the environment is heavy “, confirms Ming *. The man, who had left Wuhan in emergency just before the quarantine of the metropolis, has not regained its “life before”. He made the decision to stay in Guangzhou, over 900 km away, for a while. His friends told him about a “depressing situation”. The population is poorly informed. The economy is neither dead nor alive. Many families have lost loved ones, people have lost their jobs, or their jobs have changed. ”

If the city has not recorded any more cases of Covid-19 for several months and the health authorities are pleased to have avoided a second epidemic wave, the fear of an upsurge in cases is still being felt. “The danger is still there. Everyone is afraid to let their guard down”, Xiao confides. “I am surrounded by friends who lost family members at the start of the epidemic. Fears have remained on everyone’s mind, especially as the epidemic continues to proliferate.”



These fears are exacerbated by recent events: the disastrous anniversary of the first death of Covid-19 recorded in China on January 11, 2020, the arrival of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate the origin pandemic and the resurgence of new cases in the country. “In recent days, the people of Wuhan are on their nerves again because of the epidemic that has broken out in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, ” Zhangyi confirms.

“Various inspections are underway, but the situation remains unclear”, observes Ming from Guangzhou. His mistrust of health authorities has grown steadily. The arrestation and the condemnation of several whistleblowers torment him. Ming worries about the future: “WHO will not get any truth by going to China. Even if the experts meet with the medical staff, what will they learn? What can he tell them? Do you remember Li Wenliang? “ This doctor, arrested after trying to warn the world about the spread of the coronavirus, and who died of Covid-19, remains for Ming the symbol of a dull anger that haunts Wuhan.

* The first names of these people have been changed to ensure their anonymity.