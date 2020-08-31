Schoolchildren living in rural areas are being left behind during the pandemic.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) calls for urgent investment in order to allow the generalization of online learning. According to a report published on August 20, 2020, at least a third of schoolchildren worldwide were deprived of education during the Covid-19 pandemic. The most penalized children are found in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a recent survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) covering 39 of Africa’s 54 countries, schools have been closed for nearly six months because of the coronavirus. Schools have opened in just six countries as economic activity has picked up for several weeks. For the WHO and Unicef, this prolonged closure poses a problem since millions of children are left behind and do not have access to alternative education. The two UN agencies are pleading for a secure reopening to limit the damage.

The long-term impact of extended school closures may further harm children, their futures and their communitiesMohamed M. Malick Fall, Regional Director of Unicef ​​for Eastern and Southern Africa

While in some countries the authorities have tried to make up for the closure of schools with online courses or via radio and television, alternative education has not always worked. The UNICEF report underlines that one in two children has not had the right to distance education in sub-Saharan Africa. Millions of children live in rural areas where there are neither computers nor enough internet connection for mobile phones. With the closure of schools, education seems less important for many parents who ask children for household chores or send them to work. Deprived of school, children find themselves exposed to violence and exploitation.

Large number of children whose education has been completely interrupted for months is a global educational emergency

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of Unicef

In order not to deprive children of education in times of crisis, Unicef ​​advocates modernizing both infrastructure and teaching methods. The UN agency relies on a blended learning approach with a presence at school and distance education to allow school children not to drop out. Educational programs via radio or television are also “an opportunity” for out-of-school children to have access to education. Unicef ​​stresses the importance of training teachers in distance learning.

Partial and continuing school closures mean distance learning will continue to be a critical educational platform for the foreseeable futureUnicef ​​report on distance education