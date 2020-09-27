The Minister of Health indicated that he was too much to project himself and reiterated his position in favor of measures by territory.

It evokes a scenario “in the order of prediction”. Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, reacted, Sunday, September 27, after the proposal of the two Nobel laureates in economics, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, to establish national confinement for the first twenty days of December to allow the French to reunite with their families during the holidays despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister ruled out a national reconfinement “preventive” .

I do not plan to in two months to plan on the comet.Olivier Véran, Minister of Healthat the RTL-Le Figaro-LCI “Grand Jury”

“I project myself from day to day with my batteries of figures (…), feedback from the field, in order to offer the French the safest way to avoid confinement and that they can spend family celebrations in good conditions. It will not go through an early confinement of three weeks “, he continued.

“What will happen at the end of October [date des vacances de la Toussaint] depends on what we will do in the next few days and weeks “, said the minister, interviewed in Le Grand Jury RTL-Le Figaro-LCI. “If the circulation of the virus increases and it is not slowed down, if we do not put all the necessary means to slow down its circulation, well this endangers our health system and the French themselves “, warned Olivier Véran.

“We do not want to completely stop the economic, social, cultural, sporting, family life of the French, he assured. That’s why we make decisions that are adapted to the gravity of the moment “ and who are “territorialized”, he defended.