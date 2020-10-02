Stéphane Ravier, RN senator for Bouches-du-Rhône. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

According to Stéphane Ravier, Senator Rassemblement national des Bouches-du-Rhône, the Minister of Health, in his management of the Covid-19 epidemic, is “constantly out of step, late, it gives cacophonous situations”.“Monsieur Véran is a liar” who “is afraid for his political health”, coward on Franceinfo, Thursday, October 1, the president of the RN group in the city council of Marseille.

In Marseille, it is a real economic assassination to which the Minister of Health has committed himself, many bars and restaurants will not recover. Stephane Ravier to franceinfo

Stéphane Ravier affirms that Olivier Véran is “locked in his certainties”. “The figures are there, the doctors confirm that there is a decline, an improvement in the situation”, defends Senator RN. According to him, the decline in the coronavirus epidemic is not linked to government measures. “The situation was already improving, the Marseillais also know how to discipline themselves, they are not only slingers.”

The elected representative of the National Assembly delivers a murderous analysis of the policy of the Minister of Health: “What he does not want is to be summoned before the Court of Justice of the Republic, he is afraid for his political health, Mr. Véran! (…) I believe that Mr. Véran is more concerned with his own person than with the health of the French. Today, he no longer opens the umbrella, he opens the paralegal. He forbids, he closes, against all the realities on the ground “, he judges.



Stéphane Ravier goes further in the criticism, accusing the Minister of Health of lying. “Mr. Véran lies when he affirms that he consulted the local elected representatives, he did not consult any elected representative and made his decision alone (…) Madame Rubirola, the mayor of Marseille was questioned yesterday [mercredi 30 septembre], and yet the bars were closed four or five days ago. He did not consult anyone. If he had questioned elected officials instead of presenting them with a fait accompli, we would not have come to this. “

The Marseille elected representative asks that the State “consult the real country, let it consult the mayors instead of putting them in difficulty”. For Stéphane Ravier the mayors have in the second quarter “held the country at arm’s length” by taking initiatives “to protect children in schools, to protect agents, to protect the elderly, by having medicines delivered, by having meal trays delivered. Without the mayors, continues Senator RN, the country would have collapsed, I thought the government would take it into account, obviously I was naive because it continues to ignore them. “