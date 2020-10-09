4,000 additional beds will be open “from December and before if necessary”, promised the Minister of Health, traveling in the Territory of Belfort.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced the creation of an envelope of 50 million euros for hospitals during a visit to the Nord Franche-Comté hospital in Trévenans (Territoire de Belfort) on Friday 9 October , reports France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard. These additional funds are intended to open 4,000 additional beds “from the month of December and before if necessary”, did he declare.

During this trip, the minister met with health officials from the intensive care unit who deplore staff shortages. Olivier Véran then met about fifteen caregivers who discussed with him the “Ségur de la Santé” and the promised revaluation of salaries of 183 euros gross. Announced for the end of October, it has not yet been paid. “This installment will come”, reaffirmed the Minister of Health.