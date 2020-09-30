Every day Patrice Machuret, director of the Soleil residence (Calvados), receives news from its 70 residents as well as its staff. At the heart of his concerns, the puzzle of replacements. “We have the feeling that the Covid has completely overthrown a sector of employment, caregivers, but also nurses, which was already affected.“, explains the school director interviewed by France 2.

In the bedrooms, a 78-year-old retired nurse came to work. It was the only one available at the last moment. “Today, I am replacing a nurse who suffered a fall yesterday. he lacked a staff so I came to replace“, explains Michelle Lapetite. Lisa Grout is for her part a caregiver in interim. She could be hired, but she refuses because she wishes to remain free.”It’s me who chooses when I work, where I go too […] I’m spoiled for choice let’s say“, she assures. This difficult job makes young people less and less envious.

The JT

The other subjects of the news