This is how viruses attack The UV device kills bacteria and viruses. It uses UVC short wavelength radiation which attacks the DNA and RNA of the virus. It is co-produced by Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi and Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Applied Science, DRDO. DMRC said that it is safe and it will not cause any harm to the passengers.

Use of UVC-LED technology DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that the main function of the device is to kill bacteria and viruses as the handrail touches a lot of passengers and the risk of infection from here is also high. It works on UVC, LED based technology. The device is designed in such a way that it fits inside the escalator and is not visible from outside. It has been combined with Handrail. That is, this device will also work when the handrail runs.

Used to be used even before This device leaves UVC radiations in a short distance of 2 cm. The device is made of UVC lamp which is controlled from the control panel and uses aluminum reflectors. It is also used in cleaning the cooling coil.

UV lamp at Phase 3 metro station Phase 3 Underground metro station has also installed UltraViolet lamps so that germs can be killed. This includes the violet line, the pink line, and the magenta line. DMRC has been using UV lamps in the past as well, but is being used for the first time for sanitization.

DMRC has started the work of UV sanitization first in such places that people normally come in contact with. This includes handrails and escalators. 10 escalators at Rajiv Chowk have installed UV sanitization device.