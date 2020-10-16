Unless new announcement, the error of the President of the Republic has the effect of a cold shower. During his television interview, Wednesday, October 14, Emmanuel Macron announced that a “exceptional aid of 150 euros, plus 100 euros per child “ would be paid to “beneficiaries of active solidarity income (RSA) and personalized housing assistance (APL)”. “VSe which suddenly affects all young people very widely, 18-25 years“, he welcomed. He also specified that this exceptional assistance was similar to the one that had already been provided in the spring to help the most vulnerable populations in the face of the economic crisis linked to the pandemic.

This crisis first affects the most vulnerable. Financial assistance will be provided to beneficiaries of RSA and APL: pic.twitter.com/84mLK7evRu – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 14, 2020

But this is where the error is. The site service-public.fr details the system put in place in May, namely a “exceptional solidarity aid for the most modest”. “The beneficiaries and the amounts were defined in the decree n ° 2020-519 published in the Official Journal of May 6, 2020. This assistance will be paid automatically to those who are entitled to it, in one go, on May 15, 2020 by the family allowance funds, the agricultural mutual funds or the employment center. It will be in addition to social assistance paid monthly throughout the year. “

The amount is then specified. “This exceptional aid is 150 euros for beneficiaries of the active solidarity income (RSA), the specific solidarity allowance (ASS), the flat-rate premium for resumption of activity, the equivalent retirement allowance (AER) or solidarity income (RSO), to which an additional 100 euros per dependent child is added “, specifies the site. As to “beneficiaries of personalized housing assistance (APL) which does not affect RSA or ASS”, they “will receive aid of 100 euros per dependent child “.

Clearly, in May, the beneficiaries of the APL did not receive anything if they had no children (which is the most frequent case for 18-25 year olds). They were therefore not entitled to the 150 euros announced by the President of the Republic.

Thursday evening October 15, Matignon confirmed to AFP that the news “exceptional help” respond to the same device as in May: only beneficiaries of RSA and ASS (for unemployed at the end of their rights) will receive 150 euros, to which will be added 100 euros per child. The beneficiaries of the APL will only receive the premium of 100 euros per child. And if they don’t have children, they won’t be entitled to anything.

A priori, and pending the decree, young people aged 18-25 are therefore largely excluded from this system. Indeed, with a few exceptions (and especially if they are single parents), they do not benefit from the RSA, mainly reserved for over 25s.

However, many of them touch the APL. “End 2014 [d’après l’enquête nationale sur les ressources des jeunes], 23% of young people aged 18 to 24 receive housing assistance, which represents 1.2 million people“, according to uborn note published last year by the Ministry of Health. The same note stated: “At the end of 2017, 6.6 million beneficiary households benefited from housing assistance “, whose “44% receive personalized housing assistance (APL)”.

The director of studies of the Abbé-Pierre Foundation, Manuel Domergue, was indignant Thursday evening, on Twitter, at this lack of help to young people.

It is therefore confirmed: after incredible errors in the announcements on aid to the most precarious by Macron and Castex, young people aged 18-25 will not be entitled to ANY aid (except € 100 if they have a child + are to APL) https://t.co/UBMmDxDJCG https://t.co/tY53NJE8Vx – Manuel Domergue (@Manuel_Domergue) October 15, 2020

Prime Minister Jean Castex, however, announced on Thursday that hethis measure would be “completed“by other destination announcements “the most fragile, the poorest and the most vulnerable groups”, Saturday, October 17, on the occasion of the World Day for the Eradication of Poverty.