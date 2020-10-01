As the day before, the test positivity rate remained stable at 7.6%.

France recorded 12,845 new cases of contamination by coronavirus in 24 hours, and 63 new deaths, according to figures released Wednesday, September 30 by French health authorities. The toll of the epidemic in France now stands at 31,956 deaths for 563,535 infections.

At the same time, there are 3,985 new hospitalizations in the country over the last seven days for an infection linked to Covid-19, including 826 in intensive care (against 3,984 and 815 over seven days in the results of the day before). The test positivity rate remained stable at 7.6%.

In the space of 24 hours, 650 new patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized, or 48 fewer than the day before, and 135 were admitted to intensive care units, or 30 less than Tuesday.

In total, 6,590 patients are treated in a hospital on Wednesday, 90 more than Tuesday, and 1,238 are in intensive care, 34 more in 24 hours.