Indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic are deteriorating further. France has 96 deaths linked to the epidemic in 24 hours, according to data released Monday, October 12 by Public health France.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care, the most serious cases, continued to increase to reach 1,539 people, or 56 more than the day before, the highest since May, according to the health agency. New intensive care admissions also increased, with 171 patients admitted on Monday, 98 more than the day before.

The current national capacity is around 5,000 intensive care beds. At the peak of the epidemic in early April, more than 7,000 patients were hospitalized in these services. This number then fell sharply until the end of July, before resuming a steady increase.

Regarding testing, some 8,505 new cases of contamination have been detected over the past 24 hours, far from the records of the past few days, with nearly 27,000 cases recorded on Saturday. Monday’s figure is not representative, however, due to the closure of laboratories at weekends.

The test positivity rate (proportion of positive people out of all those tested), however, continues to increase to 11.8% (against 8.6% last Monday).