Emmanuel Macron wants to propose to the G7 meeting to be held on Friday, February 19, the transfer of 3 to 5% of the doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from the richest countries to be intended for Africa. Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, France director of the NGO ONE, which fights against extreme poverty and preventable diseases, estimated Friday February 19 on franceinfo that it was necessary “be in a logic of sharing” to enable Africa to get more vaccines against Covid-19. But the former minister does not understand “not why the European Union and France, for the moment, persist in not supporting” the proposal of South Africa and India to adopt a “temporary lifting of intellectual property rights immediately and internationally”.

franceinfo: Do ​​you find Emmanuel Macron’s proposal interesting?

Najat Vallaud-Belkacem: First, what this proposal brings to light is a form of vaccine nationalism that has been going on for months and months and to which we are warning. Indeed, the richest countries have pre-reserved an absolutely considerable number of doses of vaccines which in fact creates them surpluses. The NGO to which I belong, ONE, has just released a study which shows that the number of vaccine doses accumulated by the richest countries is already a billion more than necessary to vaccinate all of their own citizens.

What should we do then?

The idea would be to follow this logic of sharing. But we realize that this will not be enough for a simple reason, which is that the scale of the demand in our countries means that it will take several years before the surpluses finally reach their destination in the countries poorer. So yes, for this proposal, it is a solution, but it will not be the alpha and the omega. Reality is made of two pillars.

There is an international mechanism to which rich countries must contribute financially so that the poorest countries can buy their own vaccines from pharmaceutical companies. This international device is called Covax and it is expected that in this meeting of the G7, the major countries of the offers will make financing offers for this device. Germany will announce a billion and a half euros for this device. Canada probably a little less than 100 million euros. For the moment, we have no announcement from the French government on the means that will be made available to this device. And then, the second subject is really the question of intellectual property rights around these vaccines. We consider that given the needs, what is needed today is to be able to manufacture enough vaccines as quickly as possible.

Emmanuel Macron says that we must put very strong pressure on the large laboratories to increase the production of vaccines, otherwise the question of intellectual property could arise. Do you agree with the Head of State?

Absolutely. These are interesting words. As is often the case, the speeches made by Emmanuel Macron on the international scene always create a lot of hope because they seem to be going in the right direction. But simply, we must move from words to actions. And today, in concrete terms, if we want to temporarily lift our intellectual property rights on the manufacture of vaccines, we must support a proposal made to the World Trade Organization by South Africa and India, which is to adopt this temporary lifting of intellectual property rights immediately and internationally.

This proposal is supported by a hundred countries and we do not understand why the European Union and France, for the moment, persist in not supporting it. If the President of the French Republic wants to match his words and his actions, it is time to support this proposal which will finally allow many more doses of vaccines to be produced quickly, very quickly. And then the question of distributing these surpluses, which can take much longer, which is basically a trickle-down form of the doses on which we have the greatest doubts as far as we are concerned, will be less raised.