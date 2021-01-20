The Moroccan government has decided to extend the curfew in place a month ago until February 2 to deal with the spread of Covid-19 and the appearance of new strains of the virus, according to a executive statement. This curfew in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. across the country is reinforced by the ban on parties, gatherings and the closure of restaurants and shops at 8 p.m. These measures aim to respond to “the evolution of the epidemiological situation at the global level and the appearance of new variants of the virus in neighboring countries”, according to the press release.

The Ministry of Health announced, Monday, January 18, that the first contamination by the British variant of the virus had been detected in a Moroccan passenger who arrived from Ireland in the port of Tanger-Med on board a boat from Marseille .

(Announcement of the first case of the UK variant below 🙂

In addition to the suspension of links with Great Britain, South Africa and Denmark, this week was added a ban on flights and passengers from Australia, Brazil, Ireland and New Zealand , according to a ministry press release Foreign Affairs. Morocco, a country of 35 million inhabitants where a state of health emergency was declared in mid-March, has a total of more than 460,000 cases of contamination, including 7,977 deaths, according to the latest official report.



As of January 19, 2021: more than 3,200,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with over 2,700,000 associated healings and 79,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the African Region: https://t.co/OLDIVVIePA pic.twitter.com/NKAJg899Cq – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) January 19, 2021

The head of government, Saad-Eddine El Othmani, reported on Tuesday (January 19)“a relative improvement” of the epidemiological situation while calling to remain “vigilant”, during an intervention before Parliament. The opposition accuses him of not implementing a national vaccination strategy.

“It is quite normal for the population to wonder about the launch date of the vaccination campaign. We are ready. (…) We will wait because there is an increased global demand for vaccines” Saad-Eddine El Othmani, head of government Intervention before Parliament

The local media speak of a “fiasco” by pointing out a communication gap on this campaign intended to vaccinate 25 million adults. The authorities announced at the end of December that they had ordered 65 million doses of the British AstraZeneca / Oxford and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines. A temporary emergency authorization was issued in early January to the British vaccine.