The human mind is capable of triggering many effects and symptoms in our body, and a study carried out by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston shows just that.

According to a recent study, which involved 45,000 participants, concluded that 60% of adverse reactions to the vaccine are psychological. According to the researchers, although feelings of discomfort such as headache, fatigue or nausea are real in people who have had the vaccine, most of the time the symptoms are just “constructions” of our imagination.

+ Nocebo accounts for 76% of Covid vaccine side effects

In the scientific community this effect is known as the “nocebo effect”, corresponding to negative side effects that occur because the patient expects that reaction.

Of the 45,380 patients who took part in the study, 22,802 received a real vaccine and the remaining 22,578 patients received placebo (harmless substance with no therapeutic value). None of the patients knew if they were going to receive the real vaccine or the placebo dose.

Adverse reactions to vaccines are usually mild and disappear within a few days after vaccination. May arise:

Pain or swelling at the injection site

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Joint pain or fever

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

