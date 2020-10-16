The second wave has indeed affected France. Over 30,000 cases of Covid-19 were detected during the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released Thursday, October 15 by Public health France. A first.

In total, France has registered 30,621 new known cases. The highest tally so far was last Saturday, with 26,896 cases. The total number of confirmed cases of contamination now reaches 809,684 in the country. The test positivity rate stands at 12.6%.

There are also 1,207 new hospitalizations in 24 hours linked to Covid-19, unheard of since April 28. And 219 entries in intensive care, the second highest count since April (there were 226 on Tuesday). In total, 9,605 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in France, including 1,750 in intensive care.

The number of deaths recorded in the hospital has remained relatively constant in recent days, with 88 deaths today, against 104 yesterday and 84 Tuesday.