According to figures from Public Health France released on Saturday, there are also 928 new intensive care admissions over the past seven days, and 4,999 new hospitalizations.

The curve continues to climb. France has recorded more than 26,000 (26,896) new positive coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the health agency said Public Health France, Saturday 10 October. This figure sets a new record since the use of large-scale testing.

In addition, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients continues to grow steadily. There are in fact 928 new intensive care admissions over the last seven days, and 4,999 new hospitalizations.

The increase in the positivity rate of tests (proportion of positive people out of all those tested) persists and exceeds 11% for the first time: it was around 7% a fortnight ago, and at 9% last Saturday . In the last 24 hours, 54 people have died from Covid, bringing the total of deaths in hospital or nursing homes since the start of the epidemic to at least 32,684.

Faced with the deterioration of the situation, the government announced Thursday the passage during the weekend of Grenoble, Saint-Etienne, Lyon and Lille in the maximum alert zone. These measures entered into force on Saturday.