A total of 1,439 people are in intensive care, or 21 more than the day before, which is also a record since May.

A symbolic bar erased. France has registered more than 20,000 (20,339) new positive cases for the coronavirus, announced the health agency Public Health France. This figure is a record since the use of large-scale testing. Moreover, thehe number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care continues to grow steadily. A total of 1,439 people are in intensive care, or 21 more than the day before, which is also a record since May.

The increase in the positivity rate of the tests (proportion of positive people out of all the people tested) persists and exceeds 10% for the first, to 10.4%. In the last 24 hours, 62 people have died from Covid, bringing the total of deaths in hospitals or nursing homes since the start of the epidemic to at least 32,630.

Faced with the deterioration of the situation, the government announced Thursday the passage during the weekend of Grenoble, Saint-Etienne, Lyon and Lille in the maximum alert zone. These measures will come into force on Saturday.