A new threshold has been crossed. The number of Covid-19 patients currently in intensive care exceeded 2,000 people on Monday, October 19, a level that had not been reached since May, according to Public health France. Moreover, thehe number of deaths attributable to the disease rose to 146 on Monday (compared to 85 on Sunday), bringing the total death toll since the start of the epidemic to 33,623.

During the last 24 hours, 269 new patients have been admitted to intensive care (against 147 on Sunday) and over the last seven days, 1,441 have entered it. The number of patients with the most severe form of the disease who are currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit is 2,090, 151 more than the day before.

The last time we counted more than 2,000 people in intensive care for Covid-19 was in mid-May. At the peak of the epidemic, in April, more than 7,000 patients were hospitalized in intensive care, a number which fell sharply until the end of July, before gradually rising. France has a total of 5,800 resuscitation beds, said the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, last Thursday.

The situation is particularly tense in Ile-de-France: with 605 patients on Monday, a marked increase compared to Friday (528), the rate of occupancy of intensive care beds by Covid patients exceeded 50% in the region ( 54%), said the Regional Health Agency.





The average number of new Covid-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants in Ile-de-France, from October 12 to October 19, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / SANTE PUBLIQUE FRANCE)

Moreover at the national level, the positivity rate (proportion of positive tests compared to the total tests carried out) continues to increase rapidly, to 13.4%, against 9% only 12 days ago and around 4.5% at the start. September. The number of new cases in 24 hours was 13,243.