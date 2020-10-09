A total of 1,418 people are in intensive care, a new record since May.

The rise continues. More than 18,000 positive cases, 77 deaths and an increase in the number of patients hospitalized in intensive care: the indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic have once again deteriorated in 24 hours, according to data communicated Thursday, October 8 by Public Health France. In total, 1,427 people are in intensive care, eleven more than the day before, a new record since May, while the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, and that of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire announced economic and health measures.



The number of new cases of contamination in the last 24 hours has almost reached a new record: 18,129, while 711 new admissions in hospital, slightly less severe forms of the disease, have been registered. The positivity rate of tests (proportion of positive people out of all those tested) continues to increase, at 9.8%, against around 4.5% a month ago. Finally, in the last 24 hours, 76 people have died from Covid, bringing the total of deaths in hospitals or nursing homes since the start of the epidemic to more than 32,521.