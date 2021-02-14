Criticized repeatedly for his response to the health crisis, Boris Johnson thus manages to meet the ambitious goal of offering a vaccine in mid-February to the four categories of Britons deemed to be priorities.

The United Kingdom crossed the threshold of 15 million people vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday February 14. “Today we have reached a milestone in the UK’s national immunization program”, tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His Health Minister Matt Hancock hailed a “fantastic news”. Criticized repeatedly for his response to the health crisis, Boris Johnson thus manages to meet the ambitious goal of offering a vaccine in mid-February to the four categories deemed to be priorities: people over 70, caregivers in first line, nursing home employees and residents and the most vulnerable patients. That is about 15 million people out of a total population of 66 million.

This good news comes one week before the announcement, expected on February 22, of the “roadmap” of his government to gradually consider the release of the third confinement. The measure was introduced at the beginning of the year, in the face of a significant epidemic rebound in particular due to the appearance of a new variant of the disease in Kent. The British government hopes to reopen schools from March 8 and ease some of the restrictions, to allow meetings between two people from different homes outdoors.

The hardest hit country in Europe with 117,000 deaths, the United Kingdom is starting on Monday February 15 a new stage in its vaccination campaign, which will extend to people aged 65 to 69 years. This date will also mark the entry into force of a mandatory quarantine at the hotel, for British or Irish residents arriving from 33 countries at risk. Non-residents from these countries are prohibited from entering the UK.