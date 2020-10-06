A total of 7,276 patients are currently hospitalized for Covid-19.

More than 1,400 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care in France, including 152 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to official figures published Monday, October 5. Taking into account the entries and exits, there are 74 patients in reaction (that is to say with the most severe forms of the disease) more than the day before, for a total of 1,409, according to the daily report from the French public health agency. The current national capacity of resuscitation beds is around 5,000. In total, 7,276 patients are currently hospitalized for Covid-19, including 710 who were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Hospital indicators are important for monitoring the evolution of the epidemic, since the main issue is to prevent hospitals, particularly emergency services, from being overwhelmed by a massive influx of patients. At the peak of the epidemic, in early April, more than 7,000 patients were hospitalized in shifts, sometimes with 400 admissions per day. In addition, 70 people have died from Covid in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 32,299.

Between Sunday and Monday, 5,084 new positive cases were spotted, a figure which is however not representative since the figures for Monday, after the weekend, are still down due to the closure of laboratories. Sunday evening, 12,500 new cases had been recorded, against nearly 17,000 Saturday evening. The positivity rate (proportion of positive tests compared to the total number of tests performed) continues to increase and reached 8.6% (against 8.2% the day before).

In Paris, the criteria justifying placement in a maximum alert zone are still exceeded, according to the latest figures from the Regional Health Agency (ARS): the incidence rate (new cases) is 267 per 100,000 people ( the threshold is at 250), 110 per 100,000 in those over 65 (threshold at 100) and 37% of the Ile-de-France sheaves are occupied by Covid patients (threshold at 30%).